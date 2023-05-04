“Your vision. Their craft.” is the tagline visitors are greeted by when they open up Maestro, an online platform that makes sourcing custom products from talented creatives easier than ever. For much too long, artisans struggled to find the right channels to sell their products; connecting with the right customers can be a challenge, and even then, ensuring the right products are on-hand adds another obstacle. Now, customers in need of tailored pieces can connect with artists, read reviews, share their vision, and initiate projects all in one place: Maestro.

For Gordon Sun, the creator of Maestro, showcasing his talent comes in a different form. He sculpts businesses, paints pitch decks, and performs for investors. Business management takes hard work and dedication, just like any other creative process, and to Gordon, it has always felt like his calling. In the same way a musician is “addicted” to the recording studio, Gordon is addicted to running and growing businesses.

When he started Maestro in 2022, he focused on ensuring the quality of the platform by working with some of the most talented technical resources. Pulling experts from Amazon, Tesla, and other successful technology companies, Gordon formulated the business plan and secured funding while leading his team to turn Maestro into the platform it is today. He raised $2 million in the first year of the venture, and now, Maestro is disrupting creative industries all over the country.

Gordon deeply understands and masters the value of building a venture from scratch, the importance of keeping a handle on back-office functions, and how to build business strategies. Those skills were refined at a prestigious business school in Canada and during Gordon’s time at Bain & Company as a management consultant. He is able to see a problem or opportunity, formulate a solution, and pitch that solution to customers, investors, and business partners. Without taking chances throughout his professional journey, he never would have reached the level of expertise in business management that he has today.

Growing revenue, optimizing cost structures, and equipping organizations with the right talent are some of the biggest problems businesses face. Whether they are large enterprises or small startups, the same challenges come across the desks of leaders. As a consultant, Gordon worked primarily with large enterprises, but many of his own ventures started from the ground up. Because of his exposure to both worlds, he is able to scale organizations and take them from nothing to billion-dollar success stories.

Cameo, a popular personalized video platform, was one of Gordon’s most successful endeavors to date. When he was brought onto the leadership team, it was a small platform based in the US with small international presence. As the head of strategy, Gordon directly advised the CEO and other key executives on growth strategy, operational efficiency, and strategic initiatives to grow into a $1 billion valuation.

Building an expert reputation as an entrepreneur is challenging; ventures can fail, partnerships can go sour, and funding can dry up. But Gordon’s story is one of perseverance. He continues to illustrate that when he pairs his natural talents with his entrepreneurial spirit, he’s unstoppable. Maestro is changing the game for creatives and their clients, but with anyone else at the helm, its innovative approach and disruptive strategy may not be as successful.

