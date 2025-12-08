Mumbai, December 8: Stocks of companies such as JSW Steel, JK Cement, and RailTel, among others, will be in the spotlight today, December 8. As soon as the stock market opens for business, investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during the trading session on Monday. As they prepare to buy and sell shares today, we bring you a list of stocks to watch out for during today's trading session. Scroll below to know the names of shares that are likely to be in focus on Monday, December 8.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of JSW Steel (NSE: JSWSTEEL) , Indian Energy Exchange (NSE: IEX) , JK Cement (NSE: JKCEMENT) , Pace Digitek Ltd (NSE: PACEDIGITK) , RailTel (NSE: RAILTEL) , Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (NSE: RVNL), Pine Labs, and Nectar Lifesciences Ltd will be in focus during Monday's trading session. Of all shares mentioned above, stocks of JSW Steel Limited, JK Cement Limited, Railtel Corporation Of India Limited, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited all ended Wednesday's trading session on a negative note. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, shares of JSW Steel Limited, JK Cement Limited, Railtel Corporation Of India Limited, and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited closed in red after falling by INR 18, INR 90, INR 4.65, and INR 6 each, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Indian Energy Exchange Limited and Pace Digitek Limited closed the last trading session of Wednesday, December 3, on a positive note. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End 4-Day Losing Streak, Rupee Gains.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Limited and Pace Digitek Limited closed in green after growing by INR 0.36 and INR 0.33, each. That said, shares of Nectar Lifesciences Limited and Pine Labs Limited closed in red at the closing bell on December 3. At the end of Wednesday's trading session, stocks of Nectar Lifesciences Limited and Pine Labs Limited fell by INR 0.50 and INR 3.32, each.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

