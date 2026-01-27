Mumbai, January 27: Indian equity markets are set to reopen on Tuesday, January 27, after the Republic Day holiday, with investors scanning the landscape for stocks to buy or sell amid earnings announcements and key corporate developments. Benchmark indices closed lower in the previous session, reflecting global uncertainty and selective profit booking, setting the tone for a cautious start to the new trading week.

As trading resumes, market sentiment is expected to be guided by quarterly earnings, sector-specific cues, and major business updates. Stocks across banking, FMCG, telecom, and infrastructure are likely to remain in focus as investors reposition portfolios following last week’s volatility. Stock Market Holiday Today: BSE, NSE Shut for Republic Day 2026 Celebrations, Open on February 1 for Union Budget Session.

Market Recap and Near-Term Sentiment

The previous week ended on a weak note, with the Nifty 50 slipping 241 points (0.95%) to close at 25,048.65, while the Sensex declined 769 points (0.94%) to settle at 81,537.70. Analysts expect a guarded opening on Tuesday, tracking Asian markets and stock-specific triggers as the earnings season gathers pace. Stock Market Holiday on January 26? Will BSE and NSE Remain Open or Closed for Republic Day 2026?

Key Stocks in Focus on Tuesday

Axis Bank (NSE: AXISBANK)

Axis Bank remains one of the most closely watched banking stocks after reporting a Q3 FY26 profit of INR 6,490 crore, registering a year-on-year rise. Investors will track asset quality trends, loan growth guidance, and management commentary for cues on the banking sector’s outlook.

Tata Consumer Products (NSE: TATACONSUM)

The FMCG major is scheduled to announce its Q3 results on Tuesday. Market participants will focus on volume growth, margin performance, and demand trends, especially in beverages and packaged foods, as consumption stocks stay in the spotlight.

Vodafone Idea (NSE: IDEA)

Vodafone Idea is expected to report its Q3 earnings, a key event for investors tracking the telecom firm’s turnaround efforts. Subscriber additions, ARPU movement, and funding-related updates will be crucial for near-term stock direction.

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT)

Adani Enterprises continues to draw attention following the commissioning of Phase 2 of the Vizhinjam Port, which has achieved the milestone of handling 1 million TEUs. The development strengthens its infrastructure portfolio and could influence long-term investor sentiment.

PVR Inox (NSE: PVRINOX)

PVR Inox is in focus after approving the sale of its 93.27% stake in Zea Maize to Marico for about INR 227 crore. The divestment is seen as a strategic move to streamline operations and unlock value.

As Indian markets reopen on January 27, investors are likely to stay selective, with stock-specific action dominating trade. Earnings outcomes, management guidance, and strategic developments across sectors will shape intraday momentum. In a volatile environment, tracking these key stocks and broader global cues will be crucial for informed trading decisions.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).