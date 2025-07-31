New Delhi, July 31: Indian equities are expected to open with a stock-specific bias on Thursday, July 31, 2025, as investors digest a mix of upbeat and disappointing Q1 results. Strong corporate earnings from names like Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, and Navin Fluorine buoyed sentiment, while weakness in IndiGo and IIFL Finance due to cost pressures weighed on outlook. A major fundraise by Jio Financial Services has also turned heads, signalling aggressive expansion plans.

As US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 per cent tariff on all goods imported from India starting August 1, along with an unspecified penalty for India’s purchases of Russian crude oil and military equipment. Volatility is expected to remain high as markets digest the full implications of the US tariffs and await further clarity on the ongoing trade negotiations. Amid alp this chaos below are the stocks to buy or sell on Thursday, July 31.

Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M): M&M reported a robust Q1 net profit of INR 4,083 crore, up 24.4% year-on-year, while revenue jumped 22.8% to INR 45,436 crore. The company’s performance highlights strong operational execution and sustained demand across auto and farm segments. The stock may attract buying interest post earnings. Donald Trump’s Tariffs: India Says Will Take All Steps Necessary To Secure ‘National Interest’ As US President Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Exports.

Tata Steel (NSE: TataSteel): The steel major posted a Q1 net profit of INR 2,007 crore, more than double from last year, despite a 2.9% decline in revenue to INR 53,178 crore. The profit beat reflects strong cost control and operational resilience. The stock may see momentum if commodity prices remain supportive. Donald Trump ‘Frustrated’ Over Stalled India Trade Deal Talks, Says White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett As US President Imposes 25% Tariffs Effective August 1 Amid Ongoing Standoff (Watch Video).

IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) (NSE: INDIGO): IndiGo reported a 20.2% drop in net profit to INR 2,176 crore amid rising fuel and maintenance costs. Revenue rose 4.7% to INR 20,496 crore but missed analyst estimates. Margins narrowed, and the stock could see pressure unless operational metrics improve.

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN): JFSL approved raising INR 15,825 crore through the issuance of 50 crore warrants at INR 316.50 each. The fund infusion could strengthen its financial services push, making it a stock to track closely.

Indraprastha Gas (NSE: IGL): Q1 net profit rose 2% QoQ to INR 356 crore, but missed expectations. Margins improved to 13.1%, but remained below forecast. The stock may stay muted barring any trigger.

These developments could drive action in Thursday’s trade, making the mentioned stocks worth watching.

