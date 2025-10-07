Mumbai, October 7: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, October 7, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Stocks of companies such as LTIMindtree, Bharti Airtel, Dilip Buildcon, Zydus Lifesciences and Bank of India, etc, are likely to be in focus on Tuesday. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling stocks, we bring you a list of shares which are expected to be in the spotlight during today's trading session.

Stocks of LTIMindtree, Brigade Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Dilip Buildcon, HCLTech, Zydus Lifesciences, Metropolis Healthcare, and Bank of India will be in the limelight today, reports CNBC TV18. At the end of Monday's trading session, stocks of LTIMindtree Limited (NSE: LTIM), Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP), Dilip Buildcon Limited (NSE: DBL) and HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) all closed in green. Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 11 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, shares of LTIMindtree Limited (NSE: LTIM), Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: AIRTELPP), Dilip Buildcon Limited (NSE: DBL) and HCL Technologies Limited (NSE: HCLTECH) saw a growth of INR 150, INR 9.60, INR 10.75 and INR 23.40 at the end of the last trading session of Monday, October 6. On the other hand, shares of Brigade Enterprises Limited (NSE: BRIGADE) and Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: IDEA) ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. Stock Market Today: Sensex Rises 583 Points, Nifty Tops 25,000 As IT and Banking Stocks Lead Rally.

Both shared closed in red after seeing a decline of INR 5.75 and INR 0.35. That said, stocks of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), Metropolis Healthcare Limited (NSE: METROPOLIS) and Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) also closed last trading session on a positive note. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited (NSE: ZYDUSLIFE), Metropolis Healthcare Limited (NSE: METROPOLIS) and Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA) closed in green after seeing a growth of INR 6, INR 80 and INR 0.28 each, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).