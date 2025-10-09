Mumbai, October 9: Investors and traders are preparing to buy and sell stocks today, October 9, as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business. Stocks of companies such as Escorts Kubota, GR Infraprojects and IRB InvIT Fund, among others, are likely to be in focus on Thursday. As traders and stock market enthusiasts prepare for buying and selling stocks, scroll below to know the names of shares which are expected to be in focus today during Thursday's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of companies such as Escorts Kubota, G Infraprojects, IRB InvIT Fund, Lupin, Prestige Estates Projects, CONCOR, UGRO Capita and Senco Gold are likely to be in the spotlight during today's trading session. During the last trading session of Wednesday, October 8, stocks of Escorts Kubota Limited (NSE: ESCORTS) and G R Infraprojects Limited (NSE: GRINFRA) closed in green after witnessing a growth of INR 102 and INR 9.80, each. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open in Green Amid Global Uncertainty and Rising Gold Prices.

On the other hand, shares of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN), IRB InvIT Fund (NSE: IRBINVIT) and Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE) all closed in red during Wednesday's trading session. Notably, stocks of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN), IRB InvIT Fund (NSE: IRBINVIT) and Prestige Estates Projects Limited (NSE: PRESTIGE) fell by INR 22, INR 0.51 and INR 23.50 each, respectively. In addition to the five stocks mentioned above, shares of Senco Gold, CONCOR, and UGRO Capital will also be in the spotlight today. Indian Stock Market, Closing Bells: Sensex, Nifty End Lower After Volatile Trade; IT Stocks Shine.

At the closing bell on Wednesday, October 8, stocks of Senco Gold Limited (NSE: SENCO), Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE: CONCOR) and Ugro Capital Limited (NSE: UGROCAP) closed on a positive note. Shares of Senco Gold Limited (NSE: SENCO), Container Corporation of India Limited (NSE: CONCOR) and Ugro Capital Limited (NSE: UGROCAP) decline by INR 8, INR 4.45 and INR 1.97 each, respectively. This month, the stock market will remain closed for a total of 11 days.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).