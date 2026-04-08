Indian equity markets are set for a sharp positive opening on April 8, with GIFT Nifty surging nearly 800 points in early trade, indicating strong bullish momentum for the benchmark Nifty 50. The rally comes amid easing geopolitical tensions after Donald Trump announced a temporary pause on planned air strikes against Iran.

The Singapore-based GIFT Nifty, a key early indicator for Indian markets, jumped around 3.5 percent to hover near 23,857.50. The surge reflects improved global risk sentiment after Washington signalled a two-week ‘double-sided ceasefire’, contingent on Iran ensuring the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump stated that the decision to pause military action followed diplomatic outreach from Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. He also acknowledged receiving a 10-point proposal from Iran, calling it a workable foundation for a broader agreement, although not fully sufficient. What Is the Iran 10-Point Proposal Donald Trump Called ‘Workable’?

Global cues further supported market sentiment, particularly a sharp drop in crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery fell over 16 percent to USD 94.47 per barrel, while Brent crude for June delivery dropped more than 15 percent to $92.21. The decline followed Iran’s agreement to allow safe maritime passage through the Strait during the ceasefire period, easing concerns over supply disruptions.

Asian markets mirrored the positive momentum. South Korea’s Kospi surged over 5 percent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained around 4.5 percent, and the Topix index rose more than 3 percent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also advanced nearly 3 percent, reflecting a broad-based global rally. Iran-US Ceasefire: Iran Agrees To Open Strait of Hormuz After Donald Trump’s 14-Day Ceasefire Announcement.

With geopolitical tensions cooling and oil prices retreating, Indian equities are likely to open on a strong note, with investors closely tracking further developments around the ceasefire and negotiations between the US and Iran.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 08:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).