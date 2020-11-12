After a successful season one of Aashram, the makers in no time were ready to entertain the audience with its sequel Aashram season 2: The Dark Side. The sequel, which premiered on MX Player yesterday, promised a much more crazy and wicked side of Baba Nirala of Kashipur and the fans were waiting with bated breath to see what happens in the show next. Directed by Prakash Jha, the show starring Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhary, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumaar, Anupriya Goenka was making all right kind of noises but little did the team know that the show will become a victim of online privacy. Aashram season 2 is now available for free download online. Search engine platforms are currently flooded with keywords like Aashram season 2 Movie Full Series Available, Aashram season 2 Full Episodes in HD, Aashram season 2 episodes download on Filmyzilla, Aashram season 2 TamilRockers download and more and they are reportedly available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions. Aashram Chapter 2 Review: The Exploits of Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala Still Engage, but the Series Fails to Live Up to Its True Potential.

The story of Aashram season 2 revolves around Aaditi Pohankar's character who is a rape victim and Tridha Choudhary's character who has been harassed by Bobby Deol aka Baba Nirala time and again. Aashram's first season was a big hit amongst the fans and the makers have a high expectation from this season to do wonders as well. The trailer of the second season was received by the audience with a lot of love and Bobby's character, even though a negative one, is being applauded by all.

Tamilrockers leaked all the episodes within a day of its release for free download. There are numerous search terms being used in order to download the full series such as Aashram season 2 Full Series Download, Aashram season 2 Full Series Tamilrockers, Aashram season 2 Full Series Tamilrockers HD Download, Aashram season 2 Full Series Download Tamilrockers, Aashram season 2 Full Series Telegram, Aashram season 2 Telegram links, Aashram season 2 Full Series HD Telegram, and so on. Bobby Deol To Return As A Godman With Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side On November 11.

Tamilrockers have leaked several films in the past as well including recent releases like Laxmii, Chhalaang and more. Even after several strict actions against the site, no concrete evidence has been found to catch the wrongdoers. It is said that the team behind the site come up with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked.

