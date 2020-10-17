Aashram on MX Player enjoyed a full circle of being present in the digital space. It caught attention with its trailer with Bobby Deol as a Godman. Who would have thought this dishy Deol can do a role like that? Prakash Jha, the director, did and made the actor look convincing as the dubious saint. Once it started streaming, the series also earned social media flak for painting a godman with the colours of malice, again. Jha had to release a disclaimer to make people understand that it's a work of fiction. But that didn't deter the makers from coming up with the sequel to the series. Bobby Deol obviously will return as the faulty man of God on November 11. Bobby Deol’s Digital Outing with Aashram is the New Topic For Meme Makers; Netizens Welcome His Announcement with Amusing Reactions

The sequel has been named Aashram Chapter 2: The Dark Side. Giving some insights about what the follow up will be, a source told Mid-Day, "The second part is currently in post-production, and the makers will announce the release date soon. While Baba Nirala’s wrongdoings were not completely explored in the first part, the upcoming edition will delve deeper into his psyche. He will finally be shown as a shrewd and manipulative criminal who is maintaining a façade of a godman. The latest installment, which will open with Adhyayan Suman’s character Tinka Singh performing at a rock concert, will trace how Singh helps Baba increase his following among the masses."

Aashram was Deol's digital debut which he followed up with the Class Of '83 on Netflix.

