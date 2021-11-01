Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular actress world over. She is known to everyone and people just can't stop going gaga over her beauty. Often her flawless beauty overshadows her performances in movies. Guess that's the flipside of being gorgeous all the time. But Aishwarya has made a comscious effort to choose projects that display her acting skills well. It's not always that Hollywood comes calling for just beauty. The lady is also infamous for turning down several plum Hollywood offers. In those days, getting such offers was a feat in itself and yet Aishwarya had her priorities right. That's the sign of a strong and level-headed woman! But many may not be aware or probably counted is the amount of glory she brought to India. The firsts of her career created history and what could be the best day to remember that than her birthday! So here it is... Cannes Throwback: Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Other Indian Actresses Shining Bright on Film Festival Red Carpet

First Indian actress on Cannes jury

It's true that Cannes Film Festival for Bollywood is all about strutting stuff in international fashion labels, majorly. But Aishwarya has the distinction of being the first Indian actress to be part of the jury in 2003.

First Bollywood actress at Madame Tussauds

Aishwarya is the first Bollywood female celebrity to have her wax statue at Madam Tussauds in 2004. The first is Amitabh Bachchan, her father-in-law. Guess it was destined for them to be related in future.

First Indian Actress On 60 Minutes

The widely popular show 60 Minutes (1968) came down to Mumbai to interview Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, making her the first Indian actress to be on the show.

First Indian actress on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Oprah apparently liked Aishwarya on 60 Minutes so much that she invited her on her show in 2005, again making her the first Bollywood celeb on the show ever. Aishwarya appeared on the show again, this time with her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

First Indian Actress In American Madam Tussauds

Aishwarya's starue was loaned to the American branch of the museum for six weeks and that made her the first Indian actress to debut in thr American soil as a wax statue in 2007.

