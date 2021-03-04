Akshay Kumar continues to draw big fat cheques for the superstar status and the fan following he enjoys. No wonder all kinds of news keep floating about the fees he charges to feature in one project. So we were not exactly surprised when we heard that the man was charging Rs 130 crore plus for director Anand L Rai's forthcoming film titled Atrangi Re. We decided to dig deep to reveal the truth and to find out what the real deal is all about! Akshay Kumar Uses His '50 Rupay Kaat Overacting Ka' Meme to Troll Housefull 4 Co-Star Chunkey Pandey (See Tweets)

Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan and south superstar Dhanush. Given the buzz, this film will generate given its star cast, it was speculated that Akki has demanded Rs 130 crore for a single film, but sources tell us a different story. " "Akshay sir was in talks with Anand L Rai and the producers to close the deal of three films instead of one for which he has charged roughly Rs 130 crore. Apart from Atrangi Re there's one more film called Rakshabandhan with another untitled project which is a part of this clubbed deal." revealed the source. Housefull 4 Trailer Funny Memes Are Here! Hilarious Jokes on Comic Franchise Start Trending on Twitter Ahead of Movie's Big Release

Said to be shot in Lucknow, Delhi, Noida, Agra and Mumbai Atrangi Re is a musical romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai. Being Dhanush's third Hindi film, it is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films.The film was slated to release this year originally, but later due to post-production delays owing to COVID-19 pandemic it had to be rescheduled. AR Rahman has composed the music for this one and that marks the maestro's second collaboration with Anand L Rai post Raanjhana.

We also gather that out of the clubbed three offers, two will be helmed by Anand L Rai and the third one will be directed by a fresh talent that will be roped in to close the final deal. It would be interesting to see the teaming up of Akshay with Dhanush, given the promising range the two stars are known for in Atarngi Re with Sara Ali Khan set to play the much talked about double role in the film.

