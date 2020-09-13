Anil Kapoor ageing like a fine wine is an old saying now! Today he's more into scaling up his fitness level, one run at a time. While his fitness videos are already popular on social media, the recent one of his enjoying a sprint on an Alibaug beach has taken us by surprise. Who would say the man running in this video is 63? While the kids in their 20s are already tired and questioning the fitness level of their own selves, this man is defying all the barriers and motivating others to stay fit and healthy all the time. Anil Kapoor, at 63, Is the Fitness Icon We All Need During Lockdown, Watch His Coolest 5 Workout Videos Here.

"During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @MarcYogi, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication..." tweeted the Welcome actor while sharing a rather inspiring video of his enjoying sprinting on a beach. Now if this video doesn't define the fitness goals for you, we don't know what will. Anil Kapoor has always been passionate about how his health and how dashingly he can present himself. One look at him and you are convinced that he's a man of principles and dedication means everything for him. Anil Kapoor Birthday Special: Fitness Routine of Veteran Bollywood Actor That Keeps Him Super Fit Even in His Sixties (Watch Videos).

Check Out his Video

During the lockdown I was dreaming about the beach...dreaming of escaping...finally I get to the beach and my trainer @MarcYogi, makes me sprint...fitness always comes first...It’s not about the location but about the dedication... 📸 @MarcYogi pic.twitter.com/XpvbpUJ0eX — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 13, 2020

Anil Kapoor has found his new enthusiasm for fitness. While he was always conscious about his health and probably kept working out rigorously all these years. But the obsession for challenging his own self and setting new records is quite recent. Here's hoping he keeps inspiring us for years to come and here's wishing him all the good health in the world.

