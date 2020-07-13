Anil Kapoor is 63. Take a moment to process that. The actor's level of fitness can give the men in their 20s a run for the money. Well, most of them won't be able to run anyway because of their utter lack of proper health. But the Mr India actor is an inspiration. He used the lockdown, that most of us spent binge-watching TV shows, working out and better himself. One of his recent Instagram posts read, "I have never been fitter than I am today - stronger in mind, stronger in body." Malang Star Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Day-to-Day Workout Routine, Says 'Fitness is a Way of Life for Me'.

Consider this feature an ode to Anil Kapoor. We are compiling a list of videos that he has posted on social media to inspire you, fill you with awe or make you jealous. Your takeaway is your lookout. Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Stylish Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Maintain Desirable Figure (Watch Videos).

Let’s keep moving

Let’s keep moving ( indoors )!

There’s no escaping my workout when my trainer Marc is staying with me! #QuarantineandWorkout #StayHomeStayFit pic.twitter.com/WWlkc7YY8u

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

Crime!

I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes ... now I must do the time and burn off those calories! pic.twitter.com/5YsCP8bnnp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 21, 2020

All You Need...

All you need is a wall and will power. Great for your legs, glutes and abs. #noequipmentworkout #tryitnow👊 pic.twitter.com/c1RIAs9p2b — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 26, 2020

Back at it

Train Hard

Train Hard. Sleep Well. Eat Right. Stay Healthy. Build Your Immunity. 📸 #MarcYogiMead pic.twitter.com/tHtiySDQQp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 13, 2020

It is not just these videos that Anil has posted over the last few months. He has been, tirelessly, posting pictures of his new bod. Thee bulging biceps have even made Hrithik Roshan praise the senior actor. Ranveer Singh has also commended Anil Kapoor. For Anil, 60s is the new 30s.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).