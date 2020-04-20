Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Creates a Special PSA to Show How Handwashing Helps Prevent Coronavirus (Watch Video)

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everyone has been doing their bit to help fight coronavirus that brought everything to a standstill. Several countries have been put under lockdown to help contain the spread of the virus and WHO (World Health Organisation) has been stressing on social distancing being the biggest preventive measure against COVID-19 spread. While celebs and musicians are doing their bit by hosting virtual events to help raise financial aid amid this crisis, Beyonce's 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter has come up with a PSA to raise awareness about hygiene amid the pandemic. Beyonce Makes a Surprise Appearance on 'One World: Together at Home' Event (Watch Video).

Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles, shared a video of "Blue's PSA" on Instagram. Sharing the video, Knowles wrote, "My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus." In the video, we see Blue demonstrating how germs stay away from clean hands. She shows this with a bowl of water mixed with pepper and how after dipping her finger in soap and then the water with the pepper mix, the particles of pepper quickly move away. Later in the video, she says, "This is why it's important to wash your hands."Beyonce, Ariana Grande, High School Musical Cast and Other Disney Stars Reunite For a Virtual Musical Concert Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

Check Out the Video Here:

It's amazing how Beyonce's daughter at such a young age wants to contribute to help fight this virus with such a once post. Beyonce has already been doing her bit. The singer on Saturday appeared on the One World: Together at Home special and spoke about how black Americans are dying at a high rate from COVID-19.