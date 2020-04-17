Beyonce, Ariana Grande, High School Musical Cast and Other Disney Stars Reunite For a Virtual Musical Concert Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Disney Virtual Musical Concert (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The lockdown has brought the artists together virtually. Many are going down the nostalgia ride, while others are inventing new creative stuff! The recent one to leave everyone in awe is High School Musical cast. The 90s generation was in love with this Disney family and were very much emotionally attached to them. Now, to entertain their fans, they had a virtual musical concert, with other Disney stars as well. Vanessa Hudgens Makes TikTok Debut, Re-Creates Her Iconic High School Musical Scene with Ashley Tisdale (Watch Video).

The show was hosted by American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest. Kristen Chenoweth, Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Little Big Town, Josh Groban were a part of this concert. Also, High School Musical cast, Descendants, Zombies, HSM: TM: TS, Raven’s Home reunited to croon 'We’re All in This Together.' Zac Efron contributed through a separately made video. Check out a glimpse of the same below.

Here's The Video:

WE’RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!! Nosso cast de #HSMTMTS PERFEITOS 😭. #DisneyFamilySingalong pic.twitter.com/W1RldOLLER — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series BR (@hsmtmtsBR) April 17, 2020

Well, definitely this must be one of the most cherished moments for all the true blue Disney fans. Amid the coronavirus crisis, the musicians all over the globe are making sure to keep everyone's mood light and positive with a regular dose of music. After all, it is a known thing by now that we are all in this together and we would rather sail through this in a slight upbeat manner. And what could be better than some well-made music? What are your thoughts on this Disney concert? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.