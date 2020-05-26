14 Years of Fanaa: Kajol Shares a BTS Pic with Aamir Khan from the Sets, Says ‘The Film Was Quite Different from What We Read on Paper’

Aamir Khan and Kajol in Fanaa (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Aamir Khan-Kajol blockbuster Fanaa was released 14 years ago on this date. Recalling the shooting memories, Kajol posted a throwback picture on Instagram where she can be seen reading the script along with Aamir. "Bts this was pre shoot. And as usual the film was quite different from what we read on paper. Still remember Poland and how much fun we had there," she captioned. 19 Years of Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai: Tusshar Kapoor Reminisces His Bollywood Debut with Kareena Kapoor, Thanks Fans for Love and Support.

Directed by Kunal Kohli, the 2006 romantic drama is about the romance between a blind girl (played by Kajol) and a terrorist (essayed by Aamir). The Yash Raj Films' production marked Kajol's comeback after five-year maternity leave from Bollywood. 34 Years of Mr India: Anil Kapoor Cherishes His Iconic Film with Sridevi, Actor Goes Down the Memory Lane and Shares Kishore Da’s Song ‘Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai’

Kajol Shares BTS Pic With Aamir Khan

The film also features the late actor Rishi Kapoor besides Tabu in an important cameo and Kirron Kher. Aamir played the role of a terrorist. "Fanaa" had superhit music. Incidentally, this was the last major release together of the sibling composer-duo of Jatin-Lalit, who parted ways soon afterwards.