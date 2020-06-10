15 Years Of Parineeta: Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt Gets Nostalgic About the Pradeep Sarkar Directorial (Read Tweets)

Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan From Parineeta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As her debut Bollywood film "Parineeta" clocked 15 years on Wednesday, actress Vidya Balan went down memory lane and shared a few throwback pictures from the set. "Like Lolita was Shekhar's better half even before the world knew it, you were mine too ... but on the 10th June 2005, I became your Parineeta.I loved you then and i love you now and i love you forever more ...my dear Cinema . And to all those who have made sure this marriage survives and thrives.,Tahe Dil Se Shukriya #15YearsOfParineeta," Vidya wrote.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, "Parineeta" was an adaptation from the Bengali novella of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Dia Mirza. Sanjay Dutt and Dia, too, got nostalgic. Sharing a few stills from the movie, Dutt thanked everyone "for giving so much love to this film". " #15YearsofParineeta," he added. "Our beautiful Vidya's powerful debut film... It was such a pleasure being a part of this lyrical period romantic drama.

Check Out Vidya Balan's Tweet Below

Like Lolita was Shekhar’s better half even before d world knew it,u were mine too but on d 10th June 2005,i became ur Parineeta. I loved u then & now & i will forever more,my dear Cinema. To those who have made sure this marriage survives & thrives,ThankU#15YearsOfParineeta pic.twitter.com/r432b5TBv3 — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) June 10, 2020

Sanjay Dutt Shares His Stills From Parineeta

The entire team worked tirelessly to make every moment, every frame the magic that it turned out to be. "The art design, the costume, the cinematography, the music, the dialogue, the entire cast and crew and the man with the painstaking vision @pradeepsarkar... Will never forget our producer Vinod Chopra's belief and investment in us all @vidhuvinodchoprafilms. I learnt so much from my experience working on this film," Dia wrote.