SS Rajamouli's "Baahubali: The Beginning" has completed five years on Friday. Marking the occasion, actor Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Prabhas' character in the Hindi version of the movie.

Sharad took to social media and wrote: "There are no words to describe my feeling to all the amazing dubbing sessions for Baahubali. Being associated with such an iconic film and being the voice of @actorprabhas was truly satisfying. And even after 5 years, the excitement & the joy remains the same."

Read Sharad Kelkar's Tweet Below

There are no words to describe my feeling to all the amazing dubbing sessions for Baahubali. Being associated with such an iconic film and being the voice of #Prabhas was truly satisfying. And even after 5 years, the excitement & the joy remains the same.#5YearsOfBaahubaliRoar pic.twitter.com/PNSZ7XYmYl — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) July 10, 2020

Released in 2015, the film narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom. Two years later, the makers of the hit film came up with a second installment, titled "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion". Sharad had dubbed for the second part, too.

