Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan opened up about his first heartbreak during the launch of the song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from his movie Laal Singh Chaddha. During a live interaction with some of the young Indian creators, Aamir shared: "This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family." Laal Singh Chaddha Song Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi: This Track From Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Is a Beautiful Soothing Number!

"I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know, Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban Gaya (Only good thing was I became a very good tennis player), later after some years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion". Laal Singh Chaddha Song Main Ki Karaan: Second Single From Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Film Is A Beautiful Melody Crooned By Sonu Nigam (Watch Video).

During the song launch, Aamir talked about his first love and how crestfallen he was after she left. And his first love is a very close friend to him who has no idea about his unrequited feelings. Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2022 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).