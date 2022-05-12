The second single “Main Ki Kaaran?” from Laal Singh Chaddha is a beautiful love song crooned by Sonu Nigam. The makers of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film have released the lyrical video of this soothing number. The upcoming film also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles. Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Launches His First Ever Podcast; Listeners To Get To Hear About The Making Of The Film And Much More.

Check Out The Lyrical Video Of Main Ki Karaan? Below:

