As the world bid adieu to playback singer KK after his untimely demise, Bollywood actor Abhimanyu Dassani spoke about the singer's importance in his life and how KK had the power to teleport a listener to a different world altogether. Nikamma Song Tere Bin Kya: Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Cute Chemistry Is the Highlight of This Romantic Number.

Sharing his feelings for the singer and his craft, Abhimanyu, who awaiting the release of his upcoming film Nikamma, said, "A couple of days ago Weaver speaking about Yaaron - Rockford, the song "Yaaron" is one of the most soulful songs about friendship that I can remember."

Describing the power of KK's vocals, he further mentioned, "You can even call it (the track) a timeless classic because of the voice of KK sir, which could transport you into that world with all those emotions."

He shared that the KK's departure is a loss that is immense to the world of music. He further shared, "This year has been very difficult for us music lovers because of the losses of important artistes like Lataji (Lata Mangeshkar), Bappi da, Sidhu Moose Wala and KK sir." Nikamma Trailer: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia’s Film Is Filled With Action, Drama, Comedy.

Packed with action, comedy and masala, the film brings Abhimanyu in a fierce action avatar. Nikamma produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, will arrive in theatres on June 17.

