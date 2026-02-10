Kanpur, February 10: The investigation into a high-profile car accident involving a luxury Lamborghini on Kanpur’s VIP Road has intensified following conflicting reports over who was behind the wheel. The incident, which occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Gwaltoli area, left at least six people injured and has sparked public debate over accountability and potential VIP treatment. A significant legal dispute has emerged regarding the identity of the person driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Mrityunjay Kumar, the lawyer representing Shivam Mishra—son of prominent tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra—claimed on Monday that his client was not driving the car.

According to the counsel, the Lamborghini was being operated by a family driver named Mohan. "Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him," Kumar told reporters, adding that Mishra’s health is "fragile" and that he may have suffered a medical episode during the incident. Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Tobacco Businessman’s Son Rams Speeding Luxury Car Into Pedestrians on VIP Road in Uttar Pradesh, Several Injured (Watch Videos).

Kanpur Police have publicly dismissed the lawyer's version of events. Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal stated that the investigation, supported by CCTV footage and multiple eyewitness accounts, confirms Shivam Mishra was indeed the driver. Videos circulating on social media and recovered from local surveillance appear to show bystanders and private security bouncers pulling Mishra out of the driver’s seat immediately after the impact. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that the footage identifies the individual rescued from the vehicle as Mishra. Police have also stated they are verifying claims made by the family that Mishra suffered a seizure or heart attack during the crash.

The accident occurred around 3:15 PM on Sunday near Rev-3 Mall. Witnesses described a black Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at over ₹10 crore, moving at high speed before the driver lost control. The vehicle reportedly rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a parked motorcycle, flinging a rider nearly 10 feet into the air. One pedestrian, identified as Mohammad Taufiq, sustained serious leg injuries. Total casualties include at least six people with varying degrees of fractures and bruises. Who Is Shivam Mishra? The Tobacco Tycoon KK Mishra’s Son Behind the Kanpur Lamborghini Crash.

Kanpur Police Share CCTV Footage Of Lamborghini Crash

#WATCH | CCTV visuals of the Lamborghini car accident in Kanpur, provided by Kanpur Traffic Police As per Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the car driven by Shivam Mishra has been seized. An FIR has been registered. pic.twitter.com/v06iFbWGgZ — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

Shivam Mishra is the heir to the Banshidhar Tobacco Group, a major supplier in the tobacco industry. The family has previously been under scrutiny; in 2024, the Income Tax Department conducted extensive raids on their properties, uncovering luxury car fleets and significant assets. The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges for rash and negligent driving. While the vehicle has been seized, no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning. Authorities have emphasized that the investigation will proceed based on forensic evidence rather than legal arguments.

