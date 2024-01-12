Jaipur Pink Panthers team owner and actor Abhishek Bachchan was in Jaipur on Thursday and expressed his willingness to visit the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and have 'darshan' there. Speaking to the media here, Abhishek said: "I also want to go to Ram temple and have darshan." "Papa (Amitabh Bachchan) does not come to the stadium and watch Pro Kabaddi League matches. He feels that the day I come to watch the match, our team loses," he added. Abhishek said: "The way the general public is enthusiastic about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. This kind of enthusiasm is in my mind also. I also want to see how the temple is built. I also want to go to Ram temple and have darshan." The Big Bull Sequel Starring Abhishek Bachchan in Works, Confirms Producer Anand Pandit.

"I did not have much interest in Kabaddi. In my childhood, Papa's film Ganga Ki Saugandh was released. In this he plays Kabaddi. Then I asked him, Papa, what game is this? Then he took me to the garden of the house and taught me to play Kabaddi. Since then I had inherited my passion for Kabaddi from my father. When I was in the school in Delhi, I used to play Kabaddi," he added. I lost my connection with Kabaddi when I went to boarding school, Abhishek said.

Abhishek Bachchan Excited for Darshan at Ram Mandir:

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | "I am very excited to see how the temple looks and have a darshan there," says actor Abhishek Bachchan on the 'pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/RZRfl326G9 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2024

"After this I went to boarding school. I broke my connection with Kabaddi. However, after becoming the owner of Jaipur Pink Panther team, I got a chance to play Kabaddi again. I also practice with the team players many times. I am also a little scared to play with them." As many as 11 matches will be organised from January 12-17 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

