Abhishek Bachchan Recalls His First-Ever Stage Performance as an Actor with ‘Pretty Cool Dude’ Daddy Amitabh Bachchan (View Pic)

Abhishek Bachchan has recalled how he shared the stage with his illustrious father Amitabh Bachchan for his first-ever performance after becoming an actor, and described Bachchan senior as a "pretty cool dude". The performance happened 16 years ago, Abhishek recalled on Instagram, and it was a fundraiser for Tsunami victims. Sharing a picture where he can be seen dancing with Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek wrote: "#FlashbackFriday My 1st ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude! Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai’s 13th Wedding Anniversary: Here’s A Throwback at the Couple’s Wedding That Was Dreamy and Magical (View Pics)

This was for the 'Help' telethon which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26th 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together ( a Herculean task) was spearheaded by @duttsanjay. And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn't say no to the cause and Sanju sir." Abhishek added: "Both dad and I performed to a mix/ medley of his song 'Rang barse' and 'one love', a track I had done as a cameo in my dear friend @suniel.shetty film 'Rakth'." Abhishek Bachchan Pokes Fun at Farah Khan, Asks the Filmmaker to Post a Workout Video (Read Tweet)

Abhishek became nostalgic as he mentioned about a surprise birthday choreographer Ganesh Hegde, Sanjay Dutt and other organisers of the show threw for him. "The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for 'Kajra re' with Aishwarya for 'Bunty aur Babli'. I would shoot the song all day from 9am to 10pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night," he wrote. "At night, after the shoot, I remember when I reached the venue for my rehearsal all the lights were off!!! Thinking that I had made a mistake and showed up to rehearse when there wasn't any.... Suddenly all the stage lights came on and all the dancers, Ganesh Hegde the choreographer, stage hands and technical staff surprised me!

Then Sanju sir and @walia_bunty ( he was one of the organisers) rolled out a huge cake and a birthday present for me. They all sang and managed to embarrass me to bits! What fun. Good times!" In the post, he recalled spending his birthday shooting the song "Kajra re" with soon-to-be-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and dad Amitabh Bachchan for "Bunty Aur Babli". That, though was "a different story, reserved for another Friday", he said.