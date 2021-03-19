Disney+Hotstar announced a gamut of movies last year that skipped theatres for an OTT release, all thanks to the dreadful coronavirus. The Big Bull was one of them. Post that there wasn't much chatter about the movies. It took March 2021 for the film to finally have a trailer. The Big Bull is yet another narration of Harshad Mehta's scam that rocked the nation in the 90s. Having watched convincing and highly stimulating content on the same in Scam 1992, comparisons were bound to follow. Twitter is filled with comments on the same which makes us believe netizens are still not over the Pratik Gandhi starrer. The Big Bull Trailer Review: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Intriguing As A Stockbroker in This Upcoming Film Based on The 1992 Harshad Mehta Scam (Watch Video)

The Big Bull has Abhishek Bachchan playing Hemant Shah or the protagonist which was done by Gandhi in Hansal Mehta's version. So now Twitter is abuzz with there's only one Big Bull and that's Pratik Gandhi.

Check out the reactions on The Big Bull and Scam 1992

Why The Big Bull is underrated explained...

#TheBigBullTrailer is underrated and only reason behind it is #PratikGandhi's performance in #Scam1992, for me #TheBigBull is expectional but not comparatively to #Scam1992. — Divyaraj Singh (@DivyarajWIN) March 19, 2021

No one but Pratik Gandhi

#pratikgandhi be like But No one can beat @pratikg80 in playing Harshad Mehta. Good luck to #bigbull though! pic.twitter.com/3RpAzRPirN — Rutu Patel (@iRutuPatel) March 19, 2021

The measuring meter

The image that pratik Gandhi has created of harshad mehta was way better than Abhishek — CA tushar (@Sarcasm_and_YOU) March 19, 2021

Bohot Hard!

When imagination fails...

#AbhishekBachcha#MotherOfAllScams#MumbaiSaga #TheBigBullTrailer #TheBigBull I can't imagine playing Harsad Mehta anyone else other than Pratik Gandhi even real Harshad Mehta wouldn't have played his role better. Than good Pratik Gandhi was. 1)Like. 2)Retweet pic.twitter.com/12bD1dgW7g — NB (@nobuddy772100) March 19, 2021

The setting of Pratik Gandhi

Ekbar Pratik Gandhi set ho gya dimag mein isliye accha nahi lagega kitna bhi accha ho — Sandip (@Beingssandip) March 19, 2021

It's the classic case of early movers' benefit. Since Scam 1992 released first, people are finding it difficult to adjust to a new Harshad Mehta. Hopefully, when the film releases on April 8, this reaction would change.

