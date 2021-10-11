Actor Adarsh Gourav, who earned a nomination in BAFTA courtesy his powerful performance in the film The White Tiger, says that it is very important for him to be a part of constructive activities when he has some leisure time. Adarsh, who will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which is a coming of age 'digital' story, utilises his free time by meditating and enhancing his singing and acting skills. Adarsh Gourav Feels Zoya Akhtar Is a Daring and Dynamic Director, Says ‘It’s an Absolute Honour to Work with Her’.

"For a performer, it is very crucial to stay focussed and, meditation and daily practice keeps me centred," Adarsh said. Being a trained Hindustani classical singer as well as a songwriter, the young performer can sing in a variety of genres apart from classical. He says, "It is very important for me to be a part of constructive activities when I have some leisure time. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan First Poster Out! Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav To Star in Zoya Akhtar’s Upcoming Production!

Meditation and practicing my acting skills keep me grounded and my singing skills help me with the right rhythm and pace. I am very passionate about these activities and I believe they not only help improve my performances but also make me a better person." Adarsh will be seen working with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which will release in 2023.

