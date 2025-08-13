Alien Earth Review: I believe it was the tagline of Alien 3 that said, “In 1979, we discovered in space, no one can hear you scream. In 1992, we will discover, on Earth, everyone can hear you scream.” Funnily, Alien 3 has no scenes set on Earth, so fans were left wondering what the heck the tagline was about. Well, at least we didn’t hear people scream on Earth in 1992 - but we do now in 2025, in the franchise’s first live-action series, Alien: Earth. Yes, I know... I know... I am just ignoring Alien vs Predator movies that brought the Xenomorph to Earth. Even the franchise wants to forget their events. ‘Alien: Earth’: Release Date, Review, Plot, Streaming Details – Everything You Need To Know About Noah Hawley’s ‘Alien’ Spinoff Series.

Alien: Earth is written and directed by Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), and from what I’ve read, it’s set around the same time as the events of the first Alien movie. Although the opening episode begins in space, most of the events in the two episodes now streaming on JioHotstar (Hulu in the USA) unfold on terra firma - albeit a futuristic one.

'Alien: Earth' Review - The Plot

Set in the year 2120, Earth is now ruled by five major corporations. One of them is the infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation, well known to franchise fans. Another is Prodigy, which plays a more central role here, led by the world’s youngest trillionaire, Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin).

Watch the Trailer of 'Alien: Earth':

Prodigy has begun creating Synths - transferring human consciousness into synthetic bodies - and has chosen terminally ill children as its first subjects. The first of them is Wendy (Sydney Chandler), who becomes a mentor to the other synths, collectively called the 'Lost Boys' by Kavalier.

Although they look like adults, the Lost Boys are still children mentally, and they remain unaware that the humans around them don’t truly see them as “human”. This makes for a fascinating, and terrifying, prospect when Wendy leads them on a salvage mission after a Weyland-Yutani spaceship crashes in Prodigy territory, carrying a dangerous alien specimen.

A Still From Alien Earth

While Kavalier is eager to see what the ship is holding and how his inexperienced Synths will handle the mission, Wendy’s personal goal is to reunite with her elder brother Hermit (Alex Lawther), a medic for Prodigy and part of the rescue team sent to the crash site.

'Alien: Earth' Review - Tense Creature Horror

I’ve only seen the first two episodes, so my impressions are based on what feels like Alien: Earth’s first act. And as first acts go, it’s a strong one - delivering creature horror and high-stakes thrills while setting up the lore and the familiar staples of the Alien universe.

The franchise’s favourite monster, the Xenomorph, makes an appearance, wreaking bloody carnage wherever it goes. It’s not alone - there’s a very creepy eye-like creature, slug-like worms with a disturbing taste for blood, and more horrors that are yet to show their full arsenal.

A Still From Alien Earth

Are they here to prey on Earth’s inhabitants or just trying to survive? The answer may lie in an earlier conversation between a young Wendy (in her human body) and Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) - who I’m convinced is an android, though it’s not confirmed yet - about killing a scorpion within a glass cage and how for the arachnid, despite its poisionous sting, it is more fearful of the 'giants' walking around it.

'Alien: Earth' Review - Reimagining Franchise Elements

While the philosophical questions may be addressed later, these episodes deliver tense, well-crafted sequences with an amped-up body count. Wendy’s search for her brother provides an emotional anchor, heightened by the disturbing realisation that Prodigy has sent children - albeit in synthetic bodies - to handle threats they can’t possibly comprehend. Actually, no one on Earth can.

A Still From Alien Earth

Franchise elements are reimagined, too. The 'evil android' trope is replaced by Morror (Babou Ceesay), a hybrid-cyborg security officer from the crashed ship, determined to secure the specimens for his employer at any cost. I hope later episodes explore what exactly happened aboard that ship - we see glimpses of chaos, but no full picture yet.

What’s most striking about Alien: Earth is how lavishly mounted it is, without compromising scope or detail. From the futuristic Earthscapes to the visceral carnage at the crash site, the technical execution is top-notch, with impressive creature designs and convincing gore effects.

'Alien: Earth' Review - A Compelling Protagonist

Perhaps the most fascinating element is Wendy herself. Sydney Chandler plays her with nuance, embodying a child learning to navigate an adult body - puzzled by its physicality and often reminded she isn’t human because of it.

A Still From Alien Earth

We don’t see much of Wendy interacting with the other Synths, except for Slightly, who accompanies her on the search for Hermit. Played by India’s Adarsh Gourav, Slightly exudes gleeful child-like energy, even if his lack of fear in dangerous environments feels slightly off for a character meant to be a kid. Hope to see more of Gourav ahead, as well as to getting to know other Synths better. ‘Super Excited’: Adarsh Gourav Calls ‘Alien: Earth’ Premiere ‘Magical,’ Says It’s a Privilege To Work With the Best Talent in the World.

'Alien: Earth' Review - Final Thoughts

With its rich world-building, inventive twists on franchise tropes, and a protagonist you want to follow, Alien: Earth is a promising, atmospheric start to the first Alien TV series. If the rest of the episodes maintain the tension, gore, and emotional core of these opening chapters, Noah Hawley might have delivered the franchise’s best offerings after Alien and Aliens. Alien: Earth is streaming on Hulu and JioHotstar (in India).

Rating: 3.5

