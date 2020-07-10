Sushant Singh Rajput's death has triggered a seemingly neverending conversation about nepotism, favouritism, groupism and what not. We can only hope and expect that something positive will come out of these debates. Divya Dutta says that there is favouritism in the industry and it cannot be judged. Adhyayan Suman says that here is groupism in the industry. The Raaz 2 actor has said that he lost more than a dozen films due to the culture in the industry. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Bihar Court Dismisses Plea Against Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Other Bollywood Biggies.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said, "Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry since years. It happened with me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven’t paid attention to this earlier. It’s very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise." #MeToo in Bollywood: Adhyayan Suman Says He Was Shamed When He Shared His Story Two Years Ago (Read Tweets).

"People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say ‘Don’t fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don’t allow talented actors in the industry’," he added.

Adhyayan was last seen in the web-series Damaged 2. He starred alongside Hina Khan in the project garnering good attention from the audience.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Police are still investigating to find out the reason why the actor took this drastic step to end his life.

