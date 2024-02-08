Director Aditya Dhar of Uri fame and his actress wife Yami Gautam Dhar, who are gearing up for their upcoming film Article 370, are also expecting their first child. The couple confirmed the pregnancy at the film's trailer event in Mumbai on Thursday. "There is a baby on its way," Dhar, who has written and produced Article 370, announced dramatically. "It was an amazing time because of the way the movie happened and the way we got to know it. It almost felt like Abhimanyu, the baby, knew exactly how 370 was made. We are yet to know whether it is Laxmi or Ganesha." Yami Gautam Flaunts Her Baby Bump at Article 370 Trailer Launch Event, Husband Aditya Dhar Confirms Pregnancy (Watch Videos).

Gautam, who is five months' pregnant, was visibly touched by her husband's gesture. She said, "If I cry right now listening to him, everyone will say, 'it's the pregnancy hormones', but genuinely this is so heartwarming." Talking to the media about the film, Dhar said Article 370, which draws its name from the now-abrogated constitutional provision that gave Jammu & Kashmir a special status, is a "ghar ki film" with his wife and his brother Lokesh.

Article 370 Team At The Film's Trailer Launch

Gautam, incidentally, essayed the role of a RAW agent in Aditya Dhar's directorial debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, presents a dramatised account of India's surgical strike in response to Pakistan's 2016 Uri attack. Yami Gautam Pregnant: Video of Aditya Dhar Offering His Wife a Cushion for Comfort Is Pure Husband Goals – WATCH.

Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot on June 4, 2021, and have been going strong on both professional and personal fronts. They kept their romance under wraps until finally taking the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, Article 370 is slated for release on February 23.

