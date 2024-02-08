Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are expecting their first child. The couple shared the exciting news during a media interaction at the trailer launch event for the film Article 370. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced online. One viral video shows Aditya tenderly offering his pregnant wife a cushion for comfort, and it will make one consider this moment as pure husband goals. Yami, reportedly in her second trimester of pregnancy, can be seen blushing in the video. Yami Gautam Is Pregnant: Aditya Dhar Shares the Good News at Article 370 Trailer Launch Event (Watch Video).

Aditya Dhar And Yami Gautam

