Actress Aneet Padda has shared personal set of photographs on her social media account, offering fans a glimpse into ‘moments that she continues to hold close’. Staying true to her caption, “Not all memories need moving on from”, Aneet’s post reflects gratitude, nostalgia and happy moments of her life. The carousel series opens with a sunlit candid picture of Aneet dressed casually in a yellow stole and denim shorts, smiling ear to ear and looking all cute. Another image shows her seated indoors, posing beside a makeup gift box. Another picture captures an emotional group hug with her debut movie's team. In the frame you can see Aneet along with the director of her debut movie Saiyaara and her co-star Ahaan Panday. Did Aneet Padda Wear Rumoured Boyfriend Ahaan Panday’s INR 67,000 Dior Sweater? Netizens React to Viral Video – WATCH.

Aneet Padda Shares Images From Her 2025 Memories

Further images showcase an intimate birthday celebrations, with a birthday cake bearing her name, followed by a box filled with handwritten letters, photographs and personal notes from her fans and social media fan pages. Another picture features a handwritten poetry in Punjabi. Aneet Padda Birthday Special: All You Need To Know About ‘Saiyaara’ Sensation’s Debut, Auditions, Education, Net Worth, Upcoming Projects and More.

Aneet Padda's Latest Photos and Videos on Instagram With Ahaan Panday - See Post:

Talking about Aneet, on the professional front, the young actress made her acting debut with the film Saiyaara, which released in 2025. The romantic drama was directed by Mohit Suri. The film featured Aneet alongside Ahaan Pandey in the lead role.

Aneet Padda's Paris Photo Dump

The actress always treats her fans with adorable pictures from her personal life. A few weeks ago, the actress had posted some adorable photos and videos of her time in Paris. Aneet penned a sweet caption that read, "Paddas in Paris. Mama, I missed falling asleep next to you. Reeto, I missed arguing with you. Papa, we missed your snoring there. And I love you. With all that I have. (sic)." From random selfies to goofy poses to enjoying the lovely music on the Paris street, to getting clicked in front of the Eiffel Tower, the post can have major wanderlust goals.

Aneet Padda Shares Pictures and Videos From Paris Trip - See Post:

Aneet Padda Upcoming Movies

Aneet Padda is now all set to begin work on her next, Shakti Shalini. However, before that, she will be appearing for her college final-year exams in December 2025-January 2026. For the unaware, Aneet is reportedly pursuing a B.A. (Hons.) in Political Science.

