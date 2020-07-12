Coronavirus menace has been making our lives difficult for months and things seem to be getting worse now. With a rising number of cases, the novel virus has now hit Bollywood celebs too. Last night, the news of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for coronavirus was reported. While it was stated last night that the rest of the family has been tested and the results were to be out on Sunday, July 12, it has now been reported that Jaya Bachchan has tested negative but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have tested positive for the novel virus. The news was confirmed by Public Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope on Twitter. After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for COVID-19, BMC Declares Their Juhu Bungalow Jalsa As a Containment Zone.

It was reported yesterday that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been admitted to an isolation ward at Nanavati hospital. In yesterday's antigen COVID-19 report, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested negative though in the swab test, the two have been tested positive. It is still unclear if they will also soon be taken to Nanavati hospital or will be home quarantined. In his tweet, Maharashtra Health Minister wrote, "Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery." After Abhishek Bachchan Tests Positive for COVID-19, the Dubbing Studio He Visited Earlier Gets Temporarily Shut.

Public Health Minister of Maharashtra Confirms the News:

Rajesh Tope tweet screengrab (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan's health update was provided by the hospital this morning and it was reported that his condition is stable and that he is showing mild symptoms. Aishwarya is yet to confirm the news on her social media. No statement has been made by the actress as of yet. We wish Aishwarya RaiBachchan and Aaradhya a speedy recovery.

