Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has many lookalikes. She has often been called the most beautiful woman on earth and a lot of women idolise her for her beauty, apart from her talent. After Manasi Naik, Ammuzz Amrutha and Mahlagha Jaberi, the entrant to her long list of doppleganger is a food blogger from Pakistan Aamna Imrann. The lady does look quite similar to the actress. There are a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle where she could be seen dressing up like the actress include the hair and makeup. We must say the resemblance is really uncanny. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Lookalike, Manasi Naik Weds Boxer Pardeep Kharera! Beautiful Pics and Videos Go Viral

What's also interesting is that Aamna has shared a lot of media posts talking about her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The blogger is humbled by so much praise.

Check out a few pictures of Aamna Imann

Here's one more to make you believe what the internet believes in

Dil dooba for sure

What do you think? Do you agree that Aamna Imrann looks stunningly similar to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

