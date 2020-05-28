Akshay Kumar Continues with his Generosity, Donates Rs 45 Lakh to CINTAA - Read Details

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: File Image)

Akshay Kumar isn't done with his generosity yet. While Sonu Sood is busy sending the migrants homes in buses that have been specially arranged by him, the Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is ensuring that he empties his pockets for various organisations in need. After donating Rs 25 crore to PM Cares Relief Fund and later donating Rs 3 crore to BMC for helping them fight COVID-19 crisis in the city, he also provided financial help to Mumbai’s Iconic Gaiety-Galaxy Theatres. And he certainly isn't done yet. A recent update highlights the additional help he has offered to the workers of CINTAA.

As per reports in Mid-Day, Akshay has reached out to donate Rs 45 Lakh to the members of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA). Confirming the news about his donation, Amit Behl, senior joint secretary, CINTAA in his conversation with the tabloid said, "We are grateful to Akshay for helping in such trying times. The initiative was taken up by executive committee member and actor Ayub Khan. He roped in Jaaved Jaaferi to help connect with Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. Without any delay, Akshay requested for the list of our members. We have been receiving messages of gratitude from the 1,500 daily wagers he helped." Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Other B-Town Celebs Salute Mumbai Police’s Relentless Hardwork During COVID-19 Lockdown (Read Tweets).

The Laxmmi Bomb actor along with his producer friend, Sajid Nadiadwala have transferred Rs 3,000 into bank accounts of every member. Before Akshay, Salman Khan had taken the initiative of helping the daily wage earners working in the entertainment industry. He had transferred a certain amount into their bank accounts with an assurance that he'll keep helping as and when he can.