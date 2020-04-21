Akshay Kumar Comes to Mumbai’s Iconic Gaiety-Galaxy Theatre’s Rescue, to Provide Financial Aid Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Akshay Kumar, Gaiety Galaxy (Photo Credits: FB, Wikimedia)

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected the businesses in the country as everything is shut and all are staying indoors to be safe. Even theatre owners are having a hard time coping up amid the crisis. Meanwhile, our Bollywood celebs are doing their bit and helping the one in need. Well now, going by the latest update, we hear that after donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES fund, Khiladi Akshay Kumar has now promised to help the owner of Mumbai's iconic theatre, Gaiety-Galaxy. Yep, that's true. Akshay Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 25 Crore to PM Narendra Modi's PM-Cares Fund for COVID-19 Relief.

According to a report on Mid-day, Manoj Desai, owner of the single-screen movie hall, Gaiety had to opt for a loan this time to distribute salaries among his employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On getting to know about the news, Akshay called them and expressed to offer financial aid if the scenario continues.

"Three days ago, I got a call from Akshayji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves. We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure we don't trim staff or resort to pay cuts," Manoj Desai told the portal. Akshay Kumar Says Everyone Staying Home During COVID-19 Lockdown is a 'Superstar’.

"I will head to Gaiety and Maratha Mandir today to finalise our plan of action for May. We are reworking our plans to ensure that we don't have to seek support from the industry folk," he further added.

Indeed, Akshay is really coming out to be a gem kinda person during such grim times. Meanwhile, apart from donating to the COVID-19 relief fund, Kumar has also contributed Rs 3 crore to the BMC with an aim to provide them with better masks, equipment, kits and more. Bravo!