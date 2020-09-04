The Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? debate is far from over. Although we know it's Rashi, everyone is getting asked this question as if that's what the nation wants to know. Akshay Kumar too joined in the fray. His episode with Bear Grylls' Discovery show In The Wild With Bear Grylls will be out soon and to keep the chatter on it alive, he posted a scene from the episode with a caption on Rasode Mein Kaun tha? He reveals it was Bear and also wants to know from his fans what exactly the maverick TV-host is cooking in the wild. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Brings in all the Retro Vibes in His Pictures from the Scotland Schedule that Went Viral on the Internet

The trailer of Akshay's episode with Bear grabbed a lot of attention. We can't think of any other actor who is fit to be part of Bear's strenuous living in the jungle surviving on whatever they get in the wild. His show Man Vs Wild became popular for the same survival instincts that he shows episode after episode. But the question is did you figure out what they are cooking?

Bear Grylls' episode with PM Narendra Modi won the channel its highest TRP ever and since then, Grylls has been quite enticed by the popular names from India.

