A day after makers dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan starring biopic 'Shakuntala Devi,' actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday lauded his 'Heyy Babyy' co-star for her flexibility to mould herself in every role. Akshay took to Twitter to share the link of the trailer to the biopic made on the life of real-life genius Shakuntala Devi. Shakuntala Devi’s Trailer Makes Twitterati Exclaim, ‘Vidya Balan Should Be Cast As Everything In Everything’

"This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watch the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN," he tweeted. nThe will see Balan portraying the role of the real mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi who was known for solving even the most complex mathematical problems within minutes. Shakuntala Devi Trailer: Vidya Balan Attempts Yet Another Biopic and We are Getting a Good Feeling About it (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar Praising His Mission Mangal Co-Star Vidya Balan

This woman can pull off any character with ease. Looking forward to watch the effortlessly amazing @vidya_balan in and as #ShakuntalaDevi. All the best @vikramix @Abundantia_Ent @PrimeVideoIN https://t.co/JfN0dcCQjk — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 16, 2020

The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.nAmazon Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide can watch the endearing story of Shakuntala Devi from July 31. (ANI)