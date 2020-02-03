Akshay Kumar Training Daughter Nitara Just Before Her Karate Exam Will Make You Praise the ‘Khiladi’ Even More

Akshay Kumar and Daughter Nitara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was recently spotted giving last-minute tips to his 'Karate Girl' Nitara before her martial arts exam. Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday, where the actor is seen giving tips to his seven-year-old daughter Nitara on a few fiery kicks. "One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl," Twinkle captioned the image. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

The image currently has garnered 203K likes on Instagram. Akshay and Twinkle married on January 2001. They also have a son named Aarav. On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in "Laxmmi Bomb" along with Kiara Advani. Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good Newwz to Release in Hong Kong on February 13.

Akshay Kumar With Her Karate Girl Nitara

That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film Prithviraj lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.