Akshay Kumar’s Early Morning Zoom Meeting with Bell Bottom Team is Proof Enough of Actor’s Passion for the Project (View Pic)

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

An early riser, Akshay Kumar attended a virtual meeting with the team of his upcoming spy drama "Bell Bottom" at 5:46 a.m. The video meeting was attended by director Ranjit M. Tewari, writer Aseem Arora, and producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Nikkhil Advani. Sharing a screenshot of the video chat, Nikkhil wrote: "Nothing changes during #Lockdown for @akshaykumar Final narration of #BellBottom starts on the dot 5:46am. Great stuff." Sanjay Gupta and Sonu Sood Have an Inside Joke Over Akshay Kumar Starring In Latter’s Biopic!

Jackky too shared the screenshot on Twitter. He tweeted: "My definition of a perfect morning. It was great to organise this 6 am #BellBottom narration with @akshaykumar Sir. What a fab script @ranjit_tiwari @aseem_arora. We are all set - haina @nikkhiladvani. Dad @vashubhagnani we have never had such an early morning together." Prithviraj Chauhan: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Period Drama’s Set To Be Demolished Ahead of Mumbai Monsoon?

Akshay Kumar's Meeting With Bell Bottom Team

Recently, Akshay, in a special gesture, ventured out despite lockdown to shoot an awareness campaign for the Indian government. He collaborated with filmmaker R. Balki for the project, and the shoot was done maintaining all social distancing norms.