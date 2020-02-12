Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Is the Most Anticipated Indian Film of 2020 As per IMDb

Akshay Kumar with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's upcoming cop drama Sooryavanshi is the most anticipated India movie of 2020, according to an IMDb list. Sooryavanshi is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe. It is slated to hit theatres in March. IMDb on Wednesday unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian films of 2020. The list is determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data, based on actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the website. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Leaked Video from the Sets Shows Them Enjoying a Bike Ride But Without Helmets.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is on the second spot. The Ayan Mukerji superhero adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and is set to release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Bigg Boss 13: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Teaser To Be Launched At The Grand Finale? Shehnaaz Gill To Finally Meet Katrina Kaif?

Ajay Devgn's new blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is third in the list, followed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83. Rambo, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi 3, Indian 2 and Chhapaak complete the top 10.