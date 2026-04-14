Actor Aditya Uppal has opened up about his "milestone" experience filming the action-drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge, sharing the screen with industry veteran Sanjay Dutt. In a candid conversation, Uppal detailed the transition from being a lifelong fan to a co-star, highlighting the support he received from the legendary actor during the high-pressure production directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' Franchise Enters Rs 3000 Crore Club.

Aditya Uppal on Working With Sanjay Dutt

For Uppal, who plays the role of Omar Hamid in the film, the collaboration was a deeply personal achievement. Having grown up watching Dutt’s films on VCRs, the actor admitted that the initial prospect of sharing a scene was daunting. “You do feel intimidated, obviously. He is a senior actor, a name we’ve all grown up watching,” Uppal told India Today. However, he noted that Dutt’s presence quickly eased the tension on set. “The beauty of Sanjay sir is that he makes everything very comfortable. He brings a certain charm with him that instantly lightens the atmosphere."

Aditya Uppal Recalls First Meeting With Sanjay Dutt

Due to a last-minute casting decision, Uppal did not meet the Bollywood icon until they were on location in Amritsar. Their first interaction took place during the "Hamza party" scene, a moment Uppal remembers vividly. “I remember touching his feet and telling him honestly that I’m one of his biggest fans,” Uppal shared. He mentioned specifically admiring Dutt’s work in 90s classics like Sadak and Saajan. According to Uppal, this honest admission broke the ice and paved the way for a smooth working relationship.

Aditya Uppal Praises Sanjay Dutt’s Support

Beyond his off-screen charm, Uppal praised Dutt’s professional commitment and his willingness to support junior actors. He highlighted a specific instance where the veteran actor stayed on set to assist with technical shots that usually wouldn't require a star of his stature. “Even during my close-up shots, he chose to stay back and perform the scene with me instead of stepping away and using a double,” Uppal recalled. “That kind of support means a lot, especially for someone like me.” He further noted that Dutt encourages improvisation, creating a creative space where co-stars can "play around" with their characters, which significantly enhanced his own performance as Omar Hamid. Fact Check: Was Aditya Dhar Planning ‘Dhurandhar’ Since 2010? Truth Behind Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Video.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Among 2026’s Big Releases

Dhurandhar: The Revenge marks a significant project for both actors, directed by Aditya Dhar, known for his meticulous storytelling and high-octane action sequences. The film has been one of the most anticipated releases of the 2026 season, bringing together a diverse cast in a narrative that blends intense drama with gritty revenge themes. For Uppal, the film serves as a breakthrough opportunity, while for Dutt, it continues a streak of powerful character-driven roles that have defined the latest phase of his expansive career.

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