Alia Bhatt Is Taking An Online Creative Writing Course While Karan Johar Is Watching Telugu Movies For Possible Remakes During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Everybody is doing something to pass this lockdown period. Social media is filled with celebrities uploading workout videos or cooking videos or how they are cleaning their houses on their own. So we totally supported Farah Khan when she requested celebs to stop posting workout video or she will unfollow them. Here's an update on what celebs are doing apart from the usual videos. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar had a skype interview with Rajeev Masand recently where both of them revealed what they are doing the self-isolation days. Alia revealed she is doing an online creative writing course while Karan is busy reading scripts and also watching Telugu movies for a possible remake to announce. Takht: Karan Johar’s Magnum Opus with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Others to be Mounted on a Lavish Budget of Rs 250 Crore?

Speaking about her routine during Lockdown, Alia said, "I’m taking a creative writing course online, I’ve dedicated my time to reading 2 hours a day, making sure I finish at least 3 books." It was only obvious for Karan to pick up on the creative writing course and Alia revealed it was working on Sadak 2 that made her interested in it. Watch it here...

Karan is watching these Telugu movies for potential remakes and he said that while recommending the series that people can watch online now. Well, any guesses people? Which Telugu film do you think can handle Karan Johar's spin?