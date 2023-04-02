Mumbai, April 2: Shah Rukh Khan was in his element in a rare public performance on Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening on Saturday night.

Dressed in a long black sherwani paired with a black Pathani salwar, King Khan of course had to give the quote of the day -- "Ambani Ke Ghar Party Rakhoge Toh Pathaan Toh Aayega Hi (If the Ambani have a party at their home, Pathaan has to come)." Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh Set the Stage on Fire As They Groove to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The reference obviously was to the low profile he has been maintaining since the release of his all-time hit film, Pathaan.

#ShahRukhKhan Dancing On Jhoome Jo Pathaan With Full Energy 🔥@iamsrk You Made My Night KIng! pic.twitter.com/CpVpmQ1hBi — Ayaan ♔ (@_WolfieGuy_) April 1, 2023

Presenting you all the Pathaan - Shah Rukh Khan 😍 #NMAAC #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/y8fbV1jfPd — Shah Rukh Khan Fc - Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) April 1, 2023

So many international guests, so many Millionaire Billionaire in this event of #NMACC . But look here how they all standing and recording videos of one and only Shah Rukh Khan 👑 . The King Khan For You All 🙌#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/TzgBt3gQmx — MASRUR (@masrur2srk) April 1, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan stole all the whole show at NMACC. 🔥#SRKatNMACC pic.twitter.com/9UpfpA45s2 — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) April 1, 2023

SRK then attempted a few "Naatu Naatu" steps, much to the delight of the star-studded guest list, before being joined by Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh as he jived to the AP Dhillon hit number, "Brown Munde", and followed it up by showing his footwork as he performed the blockbuster number "Jhoome Jo Pathaan".

