NMACC event day two in Mumbai saw some of the biggest stars from Bollywood and Hollywood. Even though Shah Rukh Khan did not pose for the paps while arriving at the ceremony, he made sure to entertain the audiences at the bash. Well, as a video has gone viral online that sees SRK setting the stage on fire by grooving to Pathaan's superhit track "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" along with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh at the NMACC Gala. Fashion Faceoff: Zendaya or Gigi Hadid at NMACC - Whose Indian Avatar Did You Like?

SRK's Performance at NMACC Gala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

