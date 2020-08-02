The news comes as a relief for the fans of Amitabh Bachchan. The Deewar actor was tested positive for COVID-19 on 11 July. Along with him, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, granddaughter Aaradhya were also tested positive. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for the disease, Amitabh and Abhishek continued to be hospitalised until today. Abhishek took to his Twitter handle and revealed that his father has also tested negative and has been discharged from the hospital. Amitabh, who usually keeps us updated through his Twitter, might not be in an emotional state to tweet as his friend politician Amar Singh passed away on August 1.

Abhishek, making an exception, also informed his fans about his health. He revealed that his battle with COVID-19 will have to go longer due to the comorbidities he suffers with. But he 'promised' to recover.

Talking about his father, Abhishek wrote, "my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him.(sic)"

What makes this recover all the more interesting is the fact that Amitabh had recovered from his near-fatal Coolie injury on August 2, 38 years ago. Amitabh Bachchan gets a third life today.

Talking about his own health, Guru actor wrote, "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital," adding, "Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet About Amitabh Bachchan Here:

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Health Update Here:

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had contracted the virus. Everyone in the country needs to have their guards up at the moment. Wear a mask, practise social distancing, wash hands regularly, use a sanitiser, eat healthy. Stay safe, everyone.

