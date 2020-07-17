Amitabh Bachchan was recently tested positive for COVID-19. The news broke and sent the entire nation into the state of panic and sadness. However, he soon was admitted and is now getting treated for coronavirus infection and reportedly recovering quickly too. Amid this, the mega-star has been on a tweeting spree. He has been posting some spiritual messages for his followers. Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Devotional Side With His Latest Post Amidst COVID-19 Recovery.

Also, the 77-year-old actor has been consistently stumbling upon the good wishes for his speedy recovery. He earlier thanked his fans but now again to the micro-blogging site to acknowledge their care for him. "I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media ..my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love." Check out his tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

T 3596 - I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love 🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2020

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive for coronavirus infection. They are doing well with the treatment as per reports. However, Abhishek and Aishwarya have not yet interacted with the fans post the news. We wish the Bachchan family members, a speedy recovery.

