2020 has been really hard for Bollywood. As if the lockdown news was not enough, the fraternity also lost many talented stars. And things got worse when the news of Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh and his son Abhishek Bachchan getting tested positive for COVID-19 broke the internet. Well, that's not it, as a day after even Aishwarya Rai and Aradhya were reported to have been hit by the bug. While the senior and junior Bachchan are recovering at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital, on the other hand, Aishwarya and Aradhya are quarantining at home as they are asymptomatic. Well, amid this, everyday Big B has been sharing his thoughts on social media via posts and today was no different. Fact Check: Old Video of Amitabh Bachchan Lauding Doctors of Nanavati Hospital Is Spread on Social Media As Legend’s Latest Message on Being Diagnosed With COVID-19.

As the veteran actor took to his social media and shared a photo of two Hindu deities. “Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I devote myself to God)," he wrote along with the pic. In a way staying in touch with his fans online, Amitji exactly knows how to grab the attention. Earlier to this, the superstar had posted a tweet which warned people against trendsetter of 'jealously and dissatisfaction.' Amitabh Bachchan Warns People Against Trendsetters Of 'Jealousy and Dissatisfaction' In His Latest Tweets.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

View this post on Instagram ईश्वर के चरणों में समर्पित 🙏 A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jul 16, 2020 at 2:59am PDT

Also, amid this, a video of Big B lauding the medical staff of Nanavati hospital had gone viral on the internet which was claimed to be from the time he was getting treated for corona. However, the video was from April and not a lastest one. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).