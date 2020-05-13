Amitabh Bachchan's Grand-daughter Navya Naveli Starts Her First Business Venture, Aara Health; Rumoured Boyfriend Meezan Jaafri Gives A Big Shoutout on Insta

Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan had posted about how his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had a mini graduation ceremony at Jalsa owing to the lockdown. Well, it seems the young lady doesn't want to wait her time out to figure out what to do next. Navya has already launched her first business venture Aara Health, a virtual healthcare initiative for women to assess their issues in a 'confidential, safe and reliable manner'. Obviously her friends and family have congratulated her which includes Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan who follows Aara Health's page as well. The list also includes her rumoured boyfriend Meezan Jaafri who has given a huge shoutout to her venture. They had been clicked many times together that sparked rumours about their relationship but Meezan had refuted it all. Big B Explains How His Family Celebrated Granddaughter Navya’s Graduation Day

Aara Health has been founded by Navya and her friends namely, Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney and Pragya Saboo. Their goal is to help women make empowering and trustful health choices through their products, services, and tools. Meezan has asked his fans to follow the page, adding he is proud of Navya.

Here's what Meezan posted on his insta story

While her mother Shweta Nanda had shuddered at the thought of Navya joining movies, Navya was very clear that she had no interest in movies. In an interview, the young lady had said way back in 2017, "No way I'll make a career in acting. I am enjoying my internship at the advertising agency. I love the independence I get in Manhattan." She stuck to her plan...you go, girl!