Amitabh Bachchan who is currently undergoing treatment at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai recently shared quite a hard-hitting thought on his Twitter. The megastar was diagnosed from coronavirus on July 11 and since then has been admitted at the hospital. However, what's interesting here is that even after being hit by the deadly virus and recovering, Senior Bachchan is super active on social media. It was just yesterday when he had shared a motivational quote on 'silence' and now his latest tweet is all about 'harmony' between communities. Amitabh Bachchan Is Active In The Midst of His COVID-19 Scare, Posts A Motivational Quote On 'Silence' In Times Of Distress (View Tweet).

The post shared by Amitabh sees two pics, one of himself and the other one from his Coolie days as Iqbal Khan. Well, the thought behind the photo is how there is little difference between the two religions. As they say, a picture speaks a thousand words and Big B's this post is proof. Amid times, when there is a divide between religions, this message was much needed. Amitabh Bachchan Is ‘Moved to Tears’ As Poland’s Wroclaw University Students Recite His Late Father Harivansh Rai's Iconic Poem Madhushala (Watch Video).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

We so wish for more such inspiring posts from the legendary in future. Always remember, 'united we stand, divided we fall'. Meanwhile, Amitji, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan all are getting treated at the hospital as they are infected with the virus. It's only Jaya Bachchan who was tested negative. Stay tuned!

