Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is recovering in the isolation ward of Nanavati Hospital from COVID-19. However, the deadly bug has not made him go off social media and the actor everyday makes sure to update his fans about his health via a post. It was on July 21, when he had posted a video in which Poland's Wroclaw University paid tribute to his late father. And now just a day after, he is back with a new post and this time it's about keeping calm in the time of crisis. Along with the motivational message, Big B also shared a sketch kinda photo of himself. Fact Check: Old Video of Amitabh Bachchan Lauding Doctors of Nanavati Hospital Is Spread on Social Media As Legend’s Latest Message on Being Diagnosed With COVID-19.

Talking about the state of his mind, the actor tweeted a quote in Hindi which read, "Khaamoshee kee tah mein chhupa lo saaree ulajhanen ko, shor kabhee mushkilon ko aasaan nahin karata..!!" Well, must say, even amidst the treatment of COVID-19, the superstar is quite active on social media. It's now like an everyday ritual, where even fans wait for Amitabh's tweet. Each day his messages inspire many minds. Amitabh Bachchan Is ‘Moved to Tears’ As Poland’s Wroclaw University Students Recite His Late Father Harivansh Rai's Iconic Poem Madhushala (Watch Video).

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Below:

T 3602 -" ख़ामोशी की तह में छुपा लो सारी उलझनें को, शोर कभी मुश्किलों को आसान नहीं करता..!!" ~ Ef am keep your worry and difficulties in the folds of your silence .. noise never did bring an ease to your distressed difficulties pic.twitter.com/Uq0c3b70si — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 22, 2020

Meanwhile, along with Amitabh, even his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Bachchan and little Aaradhya, all of them are getting treated for coronavirus at Mumbai's Hospital. It's only Jaya Bachchan from the family who was tested negative for the novel virus. We wish the Bachchans a speedy recovery. Stay tuned!

